Free Jobs Expo returns to Cork for the first time since 2019

Jobs Expo Cork opens it’s doors from 10am tomorrow, for big employers who are eager to recruit staff in Munster, in what is now described post-Covid as “an employees’ market”.
THE first major jobs fair since before the pandemic is returning to Cork tomorrow, as almost 40 of Ireland’s largest employers set out their stall in City Hall.

Jobs Expo Cork opens it’s doors from 10am tomorrow, for big employers who are eager to recruit staff in Munster, in what is now described post-Covid as “an employees’ market”.

Employers on the day will include Irish and international companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Remitly, Wisetek, Logic 360 Group, Recruit.ie, National Ambulance Service, Eurofins, HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Servisource, ABEC, eir Ireland, Irish Defence Forces, Irish Prison Service, NetApp, Bausch & Lomb, Clearstream, HCL Technologies, Aramark, Peninsula Group, Nua Healthcare, Kerry College, CapEnglish, Innopharma Education and many more.

There will also be a full day of talks, seminars, and career advice, from industry experts, all free of charge. Talks will cover returning to work, changing careers, recognising whether you’re in the wrong job, and how data and analytics influence the interview process.

Talks will also cover careers in specific sectors such as health care support assistance, nursing and therapy, and management administration, amongst others.

Attendees can also avail of free guidance at the Career Clinic, where there will be one-on-one CV, job-seeking, and career advice from professional career guidance counsellors. The clinic will also offer the opportunity to meet with coaches who can help candidates with crucial issues such as interview skills, CV presentation and changing career direction.

Jobs Expo is the leading jobs and careers event in Ireland and is free of charge to the public, taking place twice yearly in Cork, Galway, and Dublin. It is the first time that Jobs Expo has come to Cork since November 2019. It is run by Careers Unlimited, an online and events company, and organised by Recruit.ie.

Jobseekers can register at www.jobsexpo.ie for free admission to all exhibitor booths, the Career Clinic, and live seminars from 10am until 4pm at City Hall on Saturday, 14 May.

