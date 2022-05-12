Two affordable housing schemes to be launched in Cork soon; Four more in the pipeline

CORK City Council is “actively progressing” six affordable housing schemes across Cork, two of which will be advertised and launched in the coming weeks.

In 2011, the previous affordable housing schemes were discontinued.

Last year, two new affordable purchase schemes were announced, a local authority scheme and a national scheme.

Cork City Council had been awaiting the conditions and stipulations from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage regarding the local authority scheme, which the council has confirmed it has now received.

In response to a question from Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent, the council’s director of housing Niall Ó Donnabháin said the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage issued the regulations pertaining to the scheme.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said the council is “actively progressing” six schemes across the city.

These schemes are:

117 units on Boherboy Road;

27 units in Montenotte;

36 units on Kerry Road in Tower;

35 units on Hawkes Road in Bishopstown;

17 units in Knocknaheeny, and

21 units in Churchfield East.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said with the publication of the necessary supporting legislation and documentation the schemes at Boherboy Road and Tower “are due for advertisement and launch in the coming weeks”.

“The other schemes outlined will be advertised and launched closer to their delivery date,” he said.

He also stated that the housing directorate will also, “in line with Housing For All affordable housing targets for the city and funding availability, seek to deliver other residential development sites, with emphasis on affordable housing, through varied initiatives and mechanisms over the coming years”.

Councillors are set to be briefed in the coming weeks regarding the full detail of the affordable housing legislation and affordable housing schemes being progressed.

The local authority affordable purchase scheme is aimed at helping people on low to moderate incomes to buy homes at reduced prices.

The local authority will have a stake in the home that covers the reduction in price.

People will have the option to buy back the local authority’s stake at any time, but they are not obligated to.

The national scheme is due to open in July.