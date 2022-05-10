Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 08:23

Gardaí make massive drugs seizure in Cork; two arrested

"The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000." 
Gardaí make massive drugs seizure in Cork; two arrested

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis.

Echo reporter

Gardaí in Cork found approximately 20 kilogrammes of cannabis herb yesterday during the search of a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area. 

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Crime Unit and Midleton Drugs Unit seized the drugs, estimated to be worth €400,000. 

They arrested two people following the search. 

"At approximately 7.30pm, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area. Gardaí discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis herb," a spokesperson said. 

"The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis.

"A woman and a man, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene." 

The two people arrested are currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Read More

'Worrying' rise in assaults across Cork

More in this section

Motorcyclist travelling at 225kph arrested in Cork Motorcyclist travelling at 225kph arrested in Cork
DENIS SCANNELL Two popular Cork city businesses closing their doors
Santina Cawley murder trial: Accused denied harming toddler in garda interview Santina Cawley murder trial: Accused denied harming toddler in garda interview
<p>UCC CUBs (former Cork Savings Bank). Best Heritage &amp; Conservation Awards. Cork Better Building Awards 2019.</p>

UCC business school ranked as one of the world's leading centres

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more