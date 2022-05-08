Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 07:57

Appeals lodged against plans for apartments in Cork city 

An Bord Pleanála are due to rule on whether the development can proceed by August 9.
Two appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the plans. Fire image 

Sarah O’Dwyer

TWO appeals have been lodged against the planned construction of 27 apartments in Gurranabraher.

Majestic Property Developers Limited had been granted permission to develop 27 apartments at a site at Old Market Place, Gurranabraher, Cork City and Blarney Street.

The first, from a private citizen states: “In our initial observation we stated that we objected strongly to the use of a bow way under our aunt’s house serving the development. 

In the further information provided, the applicant stated that ‘Access via the bow way will be removed for the purposes of this planning application only.’

“They went on to say that ‘Access to rear gardens will occur through the dwelling pending application only.’ They went on to say that ‘Access to rear gardens will occur though the dwelling pending clarification of ownership.’

“The council stated that the developer omitted the bow way from updated plans submitted with the further information response, however, we would like to have this matter clarified before any potential development is permitted.” 

The appellant also highlighted a number of other issues including overbearing impact on adjoining residential properties, and a lack of parking provision.

Meanwhile, the Blarney Street Community Association have lodged an appeal against the development going ahead. They have stated the proposed development is “completely out of character with the area”. They also highlighted the issue of overbearing and impact to light on adjoining buidings. The group stated that the street is “one of the most congested” in the city and have raised concerns about no parking spaces being allocated at the development.

An Bord Pleanála are due to rule on whether the development can proceed by August 9.

