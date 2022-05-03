Cork mother raises concern over Camhs service saying it is 'completely overstretched and understaffed'

The mother, who wished to be named only as Anne, said she felt Camhs was “completely overstretched and understaffed” and there was a “lack of supervision and review [for patients] while on medication”.
Anne’s son entered the service about three-and-a-half years ago and has been on medication since June, 2020.
Since then, he has been seen only once by a consultant psychiatrist, who has since retired.
Anne said her son went through a “particularly difficult time” last summer but she was “ping-ponged” from one service to another.
“The consultant with Camhs was saying if the ASD [autism spectrum disorder] services gave him services, his anxiety wouldn’t be such an issue, and then when I get on to the children’s disability network team they say they can’t deal with that level of anxiety, it needs to be Camhs.”
