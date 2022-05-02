Covid-19: Six Cork areas reporting incidence rates of virus above national average

Six local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork have reported 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 which were above the national rates.

The latest figures from the Department of Health’s Covid-19 hub provide details of the 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 people in LEAs across the country for the two-week period to April 25.

The figures are based on cases identified by confirmed PCR tests and do not include details on cases identified by antigen tests.

The Mallow LEA reported the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 493.9 per 100,000 of the population with 144 cases reported in the LEA in the same period.

The incidence is above the national average incidence of 405.7 per 100,000 people.

The Cork City North East LEA had a 14-day incidence of 438.7 per 100,000 people and reported 185 cases while the Fermoy LEA had an incidence of 436.7 per 100,000 people and reported 159 cases.

The Cork City South Central LEA had a 14-day incidence of 431.9 and reported 167 cases, the Macroom LEA had an incidence of 409.8 per 100,000 people and reported 151 cases, and the Cork City South East LEA had an incidence of 406.7 with 174 cases.

Local areas in Cork with Covid rates below national average

Nine LEAs had 14-day incidence rates of the virus which were below the national average.

The Cork City South West LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of the virus of 399.6 with 188 cases, the Carrigaline LEA has an incidence of 384.2 with 135 cases and the Cobh LEA had an incidence of 372.2 per 100,000 people with 127 cases.

The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had a 14-day incidence of 353.4 per 100,000 people with 107 cases, the Kanturk LEA reported an incidence of 352.9 with 88 cases and the Midleton LEA had an incidence of 345.5 per 100,000 of the population with 157 cases.

The Cork City North West LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 313.5 per 100,000 of the population with 126 cases and the Bandon-Kinsale LEA had an incidence rate of 308.6 per 100,000 people with 115 cases.

The Bantry-West Cork LEA had the lowest 14-day incidence of the virus in Cork at 298.8 per 100,000 of the population, with 67 cases reported.

Highest and lowest rates in country

The Carlow LEA reported the highest incidence rate of the virus in the country at 807.9 while the Carndonagh LEA had the lowest incidence rate of the virus (among LEAS where the virus is not suppressed) at 153.3.