Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 11:20

'Further consideration' needed before scheme for hundreds of new homes in Cork town can proceed

The plans were for 365 houses and 320 apartments.
Plans for a residential scheme in a Cork town proposing to develop hundreds of houses and apartments must be revised before a formal strategic housing development (SHD) application can be lodged with An Bord Pleanála, the planning board has ruled. 

Amy Nolan

Murnane and O'Shea Limited had been at the pre-application consultation stage for its SHD proposal comprising 685 residential units and a crèche in the Greenfield townland in Ballincollig.

The residential units would be made up of 365 houses and 320 apartments.

However, the plans must now be reviewed and changed by the developer, following An Bord Pleanála’s ruling which stated that the development “requires further consideration/amendment”.

Pre-application consultation stage is a necessary step for those who wish to apply for planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for an SHD.

Discussions between the developer and the planning board often result in some changes being made to the original plans.

The updated plans can then be submitted under the fast-track SHD scheme.

planning
