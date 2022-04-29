Application made to OPW seeking repairs to sea wall in east Cork 

THE Minister for the Office of Public Works (OPW) has confirmed that an application has been made to the department in respect of repair works to the sea wall at Roches Point.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan was responding to a question raised by Labour TD Seán Sherlock, who queried if the application had been made by Cork County Council. He also asked if the application is being expedited.

Last year, Green Party councillor Liam Quaide raised concerns at the lack of progress on repairs to a sea wall providing protection to an 11-house terrace in Roches Point.

At the time, residents of the housing terrace feared damage to their homes after Storm Ellen in 2020 caused significant damage to a concrete plinth that reinforces the wall.

In a written response this week, the OPW minister said that local flooding and coastal erosion issues are a matter, in the first instance, for each local authority to investigate and address.

However, in the necessary situations, the council can put forward proposals to relevant central Government departments, including the OPW, for funding of measures depending on the infrastructure or assets under threat.

Mr Donovan said: “Under the OPW Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme, applications are considered for projects that are estimated to cost not more than €750,000 in each instance. Funding of up to 90% of the cost is available for approved projects. Applications are assessed by the OPW having regard to the specific economic, social, and environmental criteria of the scheme, including a cost-benefit ratio and having regard to the availability of funding for flood risk management.

“I can confirm an application has been submitted by Cork County Council under the OPW, Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme for a project at the location mentioned in the deputy’s question.

“Assessment of the application is ongoing and the council will be advised of the outcome when completed,” Mr O’Donovan concluded.