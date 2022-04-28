Lidl officially open new store in Cork town

OVER 30 permanent jobs will be created and a significant local investment of more than €8 million will be made in the locality following the opening of a new Lidl store in Charleville.

Cork senior hurler and Charleville club player Darragh Fitzgibbon officially opened the new Lidl store in Charleville today.

To mark the opening, the team at Lidl Charleville has donated €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to St Joseph’s Foundation which is a non-profit organization, founded in 1968, to provide services and supports to children and adults with special needs, and their families.

To mark the official opening, the team at Lidl Charleville have donated €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to St Joseph’s Foundation. Pictured are team member David Hickey, Cork hurler Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Stephen O’Connell, Lidl Charleville Store Manager.

Commenting on the opening, Stephen O’Connell, Store Manager, Lidl Charleville said:

“We are thrilled to open our brand-new store in Charleville."

"The store will offer our customers an even better shopping experience with its spacious design and sustainability features throughout, as well as great value and fresh produce that Lidl is famous for.

"We look forward to welcoming customers new and old now the doors are finally open,” he said.

The new modern store in Charleville has a spacious interior layout with a 1,420 sqm shop floor that has high ceilings and wide aisles which creates a comfortable shopping experience for all.

It also incorporates a large bakery area with freshly baked bread and pastries.

The new environmentally friendly store, with roof-mounted solar panels, will be powered by 100% green renewable electricity as part of its 50001 ISO certified energy management system.

In addition, the new store will feature a wildflower garden and become Lidl’s latest Pollinator-Friendly store in Ireland.

This is all designed to create a haven for pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hoverflies, which are essential for the production of the fresh fruit and vegetables that Lidl Ireland is renowned for.