Watch: Naval Divers swim with large basking shark off Cork Harbour

A NUMBER of naval divers experienced an unforgettable moment off Cork Harbour yesterday, as a large basking shark joined them on a routine training exercise.

The Irish Naval Service Diving Section was on a training dive outside of the harbour when the shark appeared.

Diver Mulqueen captured the action on camera, posting the video to Twitter sometime later.

The video, which shows up-close footage of the shark peacefully swimming, has been viewed nearly 5,000 times already.

According to Wild Atlantic Wildlife, basking sharks, one of the largest shark species, are some of the gentlest creatures in the ocean.

Ireland’s west coast, particularly along the coasts of Co Cork and Co Kerry, is home to an increasing number of baking sharks each spring.

“Early season brings these magnificent creatures up from warmer waters to feed on the prolific spring plankton bloom and they can often be seen in large numbers skimming the waters just below the surface,” says Wild Atlantic Wildlife.

“The early season is when it is best to see basking sharks along the Cork and Kerry coast as they are usually found feeding off the headlands and between the islands.”