Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 14:36

Watch: Naval Divers swim with large basking shark off Cork Harbour

The Irish Naval Service Diving Section was on a training dive outside of the harbour when the shark appeared
Watch: Naval Divers swim with large basking shark off Cork Harbour

Basking sharks, one of the largest shark species, are some of the gentlest creatures in the ocean.

Martha Brennan

A NUMBER of naval divers experienced an unforgettable moment off Cork Harbour yesterday, as a large basking shark joined them on a routine training exercise.

The Irish Naval Service Diving Section was on a training dive outside of the harbour when the shark appeared.

Diver Mulqueen captured the action on camera, posting the video to Twitter sometime later.

The video, which shows up-close footage of the shark peacefully swimming, has been viewed nearly 5,000 times already.

According to Wild Atlantic Wildlife, basking sharks, one of the largest shark species, are some of the gentlest creatures in the ocean.

Ireland’s west coast, particularly along the coasts of Co Cork and Co Kerry, is home to an increasing number of baking sharks each spring.

“Early season brings these magnificent creatures up from warmer waters to feed on the prolific spring plankton bloom and they can often be seen in large numbers skimming the waters just below the surface,” says Wild Atlantic Wildlife.

“The early season is when it is best to see basking sharks along the Cork and Kerry coast as they are usually found feeding off the headlands and between the islands.”

Read More

'It's such a beautiful part of the world': Ed Sheeran on his return to Cork

More in this section

'It's such a beautiful part of the world': Ed Sheeran on his return to Cork 'It's such a beautiful part of the world': Ed Sheeran on his return to Cork
Everything to know ahead of tonight's Ed Sheeran concert  Everything to know ahead of tonight's Ed Sheeran concert 
Jack Lynch tunnel lane reopens after early morning incident Jack Lynch tunnel lane reopens after early morning incident
<p>Michael Cawley was being cross-examined by Brendan Grehan senior counsel for Mr Cawley’s then partner, Karen Harrington, who is on trial for murdering the child. Pic: Michael Mac Sweeney/Cork Courts</p>

Father of Santina Cawley breaks down as he tells court toddler 'got on with everyone'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more