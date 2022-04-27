Charity mega-gig in aid of Ukraine to take place at Cork Opera House

A hundred and fifty performers are coming together for a special gig at the Cork Opera house in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal, taking place on Friday, May 13.

The concert will draw musicians and singers from a variety of groups and choirs across the city including Rubyhorse, The White Horse Guitar Club, Karen Underwood, Carrigtwohill Gospel Choir, The White Horse Gospel Choir and Citadel, a band comprised of asylum seekers and refugees.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Colm Kelleher, attended the launch of the concert at Cork Opera House and said: ‘Well done to everyone involved in this wonderful Night Out for Ukraine event at Cork Opera House. There is an amazing line up of talent so please buy a ticket to show your solidarity with a people who have had their lives upended. I have to commend the many groups involved the Ukraine Community Response Forum.

“Much needed wraparound services are being provided by our interagency partners and the community and voluntary every day to ensure hundreds of displaced Ukrainians can find their feet and settle in Cork”.

He was joined in his enthusiasm for the upcoming concert by Eibhlin Gleeson, CEO Cork Opera House: “The Ukraine appeal concert represents an opportunity for one community to reach out to another; a gesture of love, compassion, humanity and solidarity in a time of dire need. We’re very pleased at Cork Opera House to be able to host this benefit event and hope that the people of Cork join us for what promises to be a very worthwhile and memorable evening.”

Cork favourites Rubyhorse will headline the concert, while The White Horse Guitar Club have played sold out shows at Cork Opera House on two occasions. Karen Underwood is a mainstay of the city’s music scene for a number of years while two choirs will bring the combined number of performers to a level rarely seen by the famous Cork venue.

Read More Cyclist taken to hospital following collision in Cork

Speaking ahead of the show, Declan Lucey of Rubyhorse said, “It’s been hard to watch the unfolding horror being inflicted upon our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. I cannot imagine how hard it must be to step on a train and say goodbye to your husband, your brother, your son or maybe your father, wondering if you will ever see them again. To step on a train and arrive in a strange country with only the clothes on your back.

“As a local and diverse Cork community of artists, musicians and local business people and including some refugees, we wanted to do something to show our love and solidarity and to welcome our friends from the Ukraine and show them we stand with them. A Night Out for Ukraine will be a night of music and joy from musicians of all walks of life."