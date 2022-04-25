Apple announces new state-of-the-art engineering and test facility in Cork

Tech giant Apple has announced the creation of a new state-of-the-art engineering and test facility in Cork - the first facility of its kind in Europe.

The company said the new facility will test and analyse Apple products for the whole of Europe.

“The team, consisting of highly skilled engineers and technicians, will use high-tech equipment on-site, with CT scanners and electron microscopes able to find the smallest detail when testing and analysing products,” a spokesperson for Apple explained.

The new facility marks a multimillion-euro investment in the Cork campus, the company’s European headquarters.

“Apple has invested tens of millions of euros to transform this former warehouse, acquired in 2020, into a state-of-the-art facility.

“The original warehouse structure has been maintained but the building has been completely reimagined, with most of the 300 strong team who worked on the construction local to the Cork campus.

“The opening of this new facility demonstrates Apple’s ongoing investment in advancing skills and capabilities in Cork, adding new roles and enhanced facilities across several business units and teams,” the spokesperson said.

New facility welcomed by local councillors

The announcement of the new facility was welcomed by local Fianna Fáil councillor, Tony Fitzgerald.

“I welcome this new initiative and Apple’s ongoing commitment to Cork and in particular to Hollyhill,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said the creation of the new facility is a testament to the company’s current workforce including graduates from third level educational facilities in Cork and said he also hoped the new facility would create additional employment.

“Apple has contributed greatly to local community initiatives over many years and recent road improvements and bus connections makes Hollyhill an attractive area to invest.

“There has been a noticeable increase in ancillary supports to the plant in terms of supplies and goods to Hollyhill which helps the local economy also,” Mr Fitzgerald added.

The creation of the new facility was also welcomed by Sinn Féin councillor, Mick Nugent.

“I would welcome the announcement of the new Apple engineering and test facility and the highly skilled jobs it will facilitate.

“The opening of the facility, the first of its kind in Europe, is further evidence of its commitment to expanding its campus in Hollyhill for which the local community can and should benefit from."

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Ken O'Flynn said it is "vitally important that a company such as Apple reinvest in and at its European headquarters".

"This has a huge knock-on effect on the local community and subsidiary industries," he said.

Mr O'Flynn said Apple "has worked very hard with local groups and engaged with the community to a very high level" and has "woven itself into the fabric of Cork" and described the company as a "tremendous marketing tool for the southern region".

Apple first began operations at Hollyhill on the north side of the city in October 1980, just four years after the company was founded.

The company currently has around 6,000 employees in Cork.