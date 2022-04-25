Cork hospitals in crisis: 27,000 appointments cancelled at five hospitals in first half of 2021

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows that more than 27,000 appointments were cancelled at five hospitals across the county between January and June last year.
These include more than 23,000 outpatient appointments and almost 4,500 inpatient or day procedures.
Some of the hospitals revealed that Covid-19 was a key reason behind some cancellations, with both the hospitals and patients cancelling appointments as a result of the virus.
“Behind every single one of these appointments is a person waiting for often life-changing treatment,” Cork Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said.
At the beginning of last year, hospitals across Cork and Ireland were dealing with yet another wave of Covid-19 cases in the wake of the Christmas period.