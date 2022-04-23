Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 12:05

Getting ahead for Ed! Pairc Ui Chaoimh gets kitted out for Sheeran gigs

The stage set-up for Ed Sheeran's' Mathematics Tour' at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple, Cork is underway since Friday 22nd April, ahead of his two Cork gigs on Thursday 28 and 29.
Preparation for the long awaiting Ed Sheeran gigs at Pairc Ui Chaoimh is underway with trucks and technicians putting in place temporary flooring, staging, and lighting for the popular redhead to perform to the masses.

The circular stage will be set in the middle of the pitch with six T- shaped ramps reaching out into the crowd area.

The excitement in Cork is building nicely as Ed kicks off his Irish tour at Croke Park in Dublin this Saturday (23) with a second show on Sunday (24) before heading to Cork for his two Rebel county performances.

Ed Sheeran will also be playing at Thomond Park in Limerick on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 before heading to Belfast, to perform at the Boucher Playing Fields on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13.

Access to the concerts required the digital ticket being displayed on a mobile phone and a valid form of photo ID is also needed that matches the name on the tickets.

Accepted forms of photo ID are: A current driver’s licence (including provisional licence), a current or recently expired passport (provided the picture is a good resemblance of the holder) The Ed Sheeran website states all under 16s should be accompanied by an adult and no children under five are allowed.

