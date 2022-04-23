Tributes paid to former Lady Mayoress of Cork 

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Lady Mayoress of Cork Esther O’Sullivan.

Ms O’Sullivan, née Chandley, was the wife of former Cork TD Toddy O’Sullivan, who died in December. Ms O’Sullivan passed away on Wednesday at her home in The Lough, surrounded by family.

The mother of three was Lady Mayoress of Cork from 1980 to 1981 and was a former postmistress of the Bandon Road Post Office.

“It is with great sadness I learned of the passing of Esther O’Sullivan and so soon after the death of her beloved Toddy,” said the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher. “My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sad time. Suaimhneas síoraí go raibh ag a hanam dílis.”

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh said Ms O’Sullivan was a “huge asset” to Cork. “I just want to pay tribute to Esther and the O’Sullivan family and express my deepest sympathies on her sad passing,” he said.

“She contributed significantly to the fabric of Cork as Lady Mayoress and in her role in the post office. The post office is a central part of a community and usually the person running it knows more about the local community than anyone. Esther was a great woman to help people sort out their problems.”

Toddy O’Sullivan was laid to rest last December at the age of 87. A major political figure in the 1980s and 1990s, he served as a Labour TD for 16 years and was Lord Mayor of Cork from 1980 to 1981.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan said the O’Sullivans were stalwarts in the Cork City community. “They did so much for the city. They were just stalwarts in their community in terms of what they were involved in, from the Barrack Street Band to community organisation,” he said.

“It’s always so sad to see a couple who were so close both gone in a short space of time. They did so much service for the city and for the wider community. They’ll be fondly remembered.”

A requiem Mass for Ms O’Sullivan took place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

“We are all in the Labour Party thinking of Esther and Toddy’s family at this sad time,” Labour Party local area representative Peter Horgan said. “She represented the city as Lady Mayoress with great dignity. We are keeping Esther and Toddy in our prayers.”