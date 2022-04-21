GoFundMe set up to 'ease hardship' for family of terminally ill Paddy Sheedy

The life-long friend of a man who is terminally ill following a battle with bowel cancer is raising funds to support his young family.

50-year-old Patrick (Paddy) Sheedy was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 46. Mr Sheedy was described as “doing pretty well” following treatment before the cancer spread to his liver and later to his lungs.

Family friend Pamela Higgins set up the GoFundMePage in the hopes of raising money for Paddy’s five children, Eoghan (18), Ciara (16), Lexi (12), Kaci (9) and one-year-old baby Kole, and wife Jayne to “ease the hardship”.

Mr Sheedy also has an older son Patrick Anglin who lives in Manchester.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms Higgins said: “He has been sick for so long he hasn’t been able to work and Jayne works evenings in the local taxi service in Kinsale on the switchboard there.

Paddy Sheedy and baby Kole.

“She’s looking after Paddy and five children at home and going out to work in the evenings and I just thought they deserve something to make things a little bit easier for them and so that Jayne could maybe take some time off to take a little family holiday,” she said.

Ms Higgins, who knows Mr Sheedy all her life and moved with a group of their friends to Manchester where he met Jayne before moving back home to Jayne’s homeplace of Kinsale to have a family, said that they would “love to take the children to EuroDisney for a few days while Paddy is still able to travel”.

Paddy Sheedy with children, Eoghan (18), Ciara (16), Lexi (12), Kaci (9), baby Kole and wife Jayne.

Since January, Mr Sheedy has been admitted to Marymount twice to receive additional care and to manage his pain.

She described the news that Mr Sheedy would no longer receive treatment as the cancer has spread progressively as “devastating”.

“Jayne will be left with five children and with times the way there are it’s not easy and everything is going up and they’ve really struggled through Paddy’s illness.

She’s just an amazing woman, she’s really holding the fort and keeping everything together and I would just love if they could get that little bit of a break.

“Any funds donated would be greatly appreciated by this family as it would help them to maybe get that little trip away and make the most of the time they have left together,” she said.

To donate, click here.