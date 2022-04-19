‘People have died from dirty needles’: Lord Mayor calls for Cork city injection centre

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher toldhe has contacted Health Minister Stephen Donnelly seeking funding to begin the process of establishing a supervised injection centre in Cork, something he believed would help save lives.
Mr Kelleher had previously stated that it was his intention to push for such a centre in the city as part of an effort to address the heroin problem.
“It’s something I would be 100% behind,” he said. “I know the chief executive of Cork City Council is on the same page, and I know a number of members of council are as well.”
Mr Kelleher said he had raised the issue at a previous Joint Policing Committee meeting and had received cross-party support from “a number of TDs” who had agreed to lobby the Health Minister for funding.
He predicted that there would be objections to an injection centre “no matter where in the city it goes”, but he said Cork needs to have an adult conversation around the issue of addiction.