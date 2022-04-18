Siobhan McSweeney to star in new crime drama

A new crime drama starring Cork actress Siobhan McSweeney will start on Virgin Media One tonight.

'Redemption' was created by Sean Cooke and features a leading Irish cast led by Paula Malcomson.

The six-part series begins just as McSweeney bids farewell to her role in Derry Girls as Sister Michael, with the beloved comedy currently airing its final season.

Starring alongside McSweeney and Malcomson in Redemption is Ian Lloyd Anderson, Moe Dunford, and, Keith McErlean.

The show centres around a detective who comes to Ireland to help Gardaí find out the truth about her daughter's death.

"In episode one, we meet Liverpool-based DI Colette Cunningham (Paula Malcomson) as she gets an unexpected call from Dublin. A body has been found, and Colette is listed as next of kin to which she knows nothing about," Virgin Media said.

"She takes the next ferry to Dublin to learn that it is her daughter, Kate, who disappeared 20 years ago. Consumed by grief, Colette resolves to stay in Ireland to work for the Garda, while also piecing together the truth about Kate's death."

McSweeney is also currently starring in 'Holding', a four-part series based on Graham Norton's book of the same name that was filmed in Cork.

‘Redemption' airs Mondays at 9pm on Virgin Media One.