Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 11:56

Visual artists encouraged to get involved in West Cork festival's 'micro mural' project

Amy Nolan

VISUAL artists are being encouraged to get involved in a unique ‘micro mural’ project led by boutique festival, Ballydehob Jazz Festival.

Building on the BJF 2021 village mural project, the festival has commissioned Shane O’Driscoll, of Ardú street art project, to collaborate in designing a site-specific micro mural programme within Ballydehob.

“By creating a series of mini street art pieces throughout Ballydehob village, a visual excursion will be developed where residents and visitors alike can explore the nooks and crannies that will be transformed with creative flair,” festival organisers said.

“Selected artists will paint small murals/sculpt small works that will integrate within the fabric of the village on architectural elements, elevating the artistic culture that already exists in Ballydehob.”

Under the theme of ‘The Rising Tide’, each artwork will fit on a small area within the surrounds of the village, for example, a windowpane, door panel or shop plinth.

Successful applicants will have a fee paid to them and will be provided with accommodation during the installation stage.

Those interested in applying are invited to submit an up-to-date CV, an artist statement outlining the concept of the proposed work and any backing images to bjfmicromural@gmail.com under the heading ‘Micro Mural 2022’.

Rolling throughout the year, there will be three micro murals from three different artists commissioned during 2022.

The preliminary first deadline for applications is Friday, April 22.

Ballydehob Jazz Festival will return from April 29-May 2.

The festival will host 30 events in the village, including a free live music trail.

