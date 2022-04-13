Cork credit unions unite to launch campaign to encourage people to use their current account services

A NUMBER of credit unions across Cork City and County have launched a new campaign to encourage people to avail of their current account services.

Nine credit unions are involved in the campaign, including Aviate, Access, Douglas, First South, Macroom, Synergy, HSSCU, Bishopstown, and St Pauls.

In total, the unions involved have 21 offices around Cork.

The joint campaign was launched in response to the announcement that a number of major banks would be leaving the Irish market.

Last year, Ulster Bank and KBC announced their impending departures, while some remaining competitors began closing some branches around the county.

Cork's credit unions are now hoping to encourage customers to open current accounts with them where they can avail of usual services like e-statements, overdrafts, and direct debit facilities.

"Credit unions have expanded their offerings over the years and now offer a range of services such as current accounts and mortgages," a spokesperson for the campaign said.

"Credit unions offer extremely competitive rates, with current account management fees starting at just €4 per month. They also offer free banking for students and free direct debit and standing order processing."

Organisers added that the current accounts are compatible with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Fitbit Pay and offer a globally accepted Mastercard debit card.

Gary Hanrahan of Cork Credit Unions said: “We are hoping to encourage people to make the switch which can be easily done. Credit unions are at the heart of communities all over Ireland and each credit union is involved with giving back locally between sponsorship and charity.

"Alongside major collective sponsorships, individual credit unions make numerous contributions in each of their communities, from supporting local community groups to the local GAA team. Cork credit unions are community-focused always because we are the people we serve.

“Credit Unions are unique in that all credit unions are member-owned and each member gets a voice in how it is run. As credit unions are not for profit, rates and fees are designed to be reinvested directly in services to their members.”