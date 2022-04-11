Cork courier who took mobile phones from packets he was delivering ordered to do community service

A former Nightline courier took three phones out of packets that he was supposed to deliver and now – almost five years later – he has finally paid full compensation to the owners.

He has been ordered to do 240 hours of community service instead of eight months in prison.

Jim Foley, 47, of 54 Dominic Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to stealing the phones in the course of his duty and he has since lost his job.

Eddie Burke solicitor said, “Unfortunately, he did not come to court because he did not have the money (previously) but he has all the money now.”

Mr Burke said others were involved in setting up this crime and he said that while Jim Foley was pleaded guilty, he had a very small part in the plan. The solicitor said the accused is in employment.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would let the accused do community service of 240 hours instead of eight months in prison for the thefts.

“Stealing from his employer in this case is the same as from the postal service. It is a position of trust,” Judge Kelleher said at an earlier court hearing in relation to this case.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the case. He said that one of the phones was a €919 iPhone and the two others were valued at €550 each.

When the phones sent by the Three store on Patrick Street, Cork, did not reach their destinations an investigation was put in place.

It was established that two of the three phones had been activated with SIM cards. It was also discovered that the phones had been sold to smaller phone outlets in Cork city and sold on to customers.

The thefts were committed between August 1 and 11, 2017.

The court was told at a much earlier hearing that the accused had a lot of financial difficulties and had been unable to raise compensation.

The defendant was told that if he was to have any chance of avoiding jail he would have to raise the compensation. He had no previous convictions for theft and had lost this courier job as a result of taking these parcels.