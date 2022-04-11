Watch: Cork pub gathers musical talent to raise funds for Ukraine

“WE can’t do much, but we can do what we can, and every little bit helps.”

A group of locals gathered in The Friary pub on Shandon Street/ North Mall to collect donations to support Ukraine last week.

Darren McAdam-O’Connell and Luna Olivia Avery organised an evening of local musicians to display their talents in the hope of raising much-needed funds.

Darren told The Echo that the reaction to the war in Ukraine has been unanimous, heartfelt and unambiguous and the people of Cork support the Ukrainians in standing up against aggression.

The evening of music and song was a great success.

“The quality, volume and generosity of musical talent in Cork is unrivalled; it’s such a pleasure to be able to so easily put together such a quality lineup of musicians at short notice.”

“Thanks to Mike for hosting us at The Friary pub; this is not the first fundraising night for Ukraine held in the Friary. But, unfortunately, it looks like it won’t be the last; even if the war ends in Ukraine tomorrow, it has been devastated and will need our help for a significant time to come.”

Luna Olivia said that this night of music has helped to raise funds for Red Cross to send to Ukrainians on the borders, such as Poland.

The show of solidarity also raises awareness of Ukrainians coming into Ireland who need a lot of help to integrate into Irish society and meet their needs.

‘’It’s the one thing that I know how to bring people together to play music. It’s the one thing that I can help people have is through music’’, she added.