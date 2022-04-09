Cork actor to make debut appearance in EastEnders on Monday night

CORK actor Aidan O’Callaghan will make his debut appearance in the popular BBC soap EastEnders on Monday, April 11.

Aidan who hails from Crossbarry and attended Hamilton High Secondary School in Bandon will be appearing in every episode of EastEnders next week.

The 33-year-old Cork actor has previously appeared in two episodes of Emmerdale in 2018 and he has also appeared in Sky drama Wolfe and the popular thriller The Rook.

He is already slated to appear in Netflix’s The Witcher prequel Blood Origin, where he will be playing the role of Kareg opposite Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh and comedy legend Lenny Henry.

Aidan is set to appear in EastEnders in a dramatic storyline starting on Monday where he will play Lewis Butler, the new manager of Kathy Beale's Prince Albert bar.

It is not yet known how long Aidan's character will be staying in Walford but it is believed EastEnder bosses want to feature the Prince Albert bar more in future episodes.

EastEnders is broadcast on both RTÉ and BBC four nights a week from Monday to Thursday evening inclusive at 7.30pm.