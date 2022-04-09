Celebrations in Cork to mark Telugu New Year 

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 17:00

The Telugu New Year was celebrated recently in Watergrasshill.

Celebrations were held in Watergrasshill recently to observe Telugu New Year. 

Telugu New Year, also known as Ugadi, is a significant day for Telugu-speaking people of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states in India and is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra.

Sai Pavan Rajesh, one of the organisers, told the Echo that 150 Telugu Cork members attended the event.

"This is the first time after the pandemic that the entire community in Cork met in person and celebrated the cultural festival together.

"We are delighted to gather again and celebrate our annual cultural celebration."

The event was held in the community centre in Watergrasshill, with TD Pádraig O'Sullivan and local councillor Sheila O'Callaghan among those in attendance. 

''Today myself & Cllr Sheila O'Callaghan had the honour of attending Ugadi, Telegu New Year, where the Indian Community in Cork celebrated with a lively expression of dance, drama and culture," Mr OSullivan said on social media. 

"My family and I received a warm welcome. Happy Ugadi to you all.''

The event included dances, comedy skits and songs from artists and members of the Indian community. The celebration also included a blend of Irish dance mixed with Indian music.

In addition to marking Ugadi, this celebration also marked the opening of the Cork branch of the Ireland Telugu Association, first established in 2007 in Dublin.

