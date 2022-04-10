Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 08:26

Two Cork students conferred with Youth Leadership award

Cork students Clodagh Lehane and Anna Scott, receiving their Rotary Youth Leadership awards from Rotary Ireland district governor David Murray and Patrick O’Riordan, PR officer with the European Parliament.

Echo reporter

TWO Cork students are among only 14 teenagers on the island of Ireland to be conferred with a Rotary Youth Leadership award.

Anna Scott, from Regina Mundi College in Douglas, and Clodagh Lehane, from St Mary’s Secondary School in Mallow, received their awards at the European Parliament’s Dublin offices.

The competition rewards young people with clear leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities.

Anna was sponsored by Rotary Club Douglas, while Clodagh was sponsored by the Rotary Club Mallow.

Anna said entering the competition was one of the best things she had done.

“Not only did I learn new things, such as interview and presentation skills, but I also met the nicest, most talented, incredible group of people - who I know will be my friends for life,” she said.

Clodagh said she too had made lifelong friends and found it an amazing opportunity to learn more about the EU and public speaking.

