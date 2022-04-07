Cork carer ‘delighted’ to be award nominee

A CORK-BASED home carer was recently honoured for her fantastic work in the community at a special ceremony at Comfort Keepers’ office in Cork.

Siobhan Boys was honoured as a finalist for the Comfort Keepers carer of the year 2021 award on April 1.

Originally from Belfast, Ms Boys lives in Ballincollig and has been a carer for Comfort Keepers for over four years.

She became a carer after looking after her parents at the end of their lives and heeding her mother’s advice to do a course in caring.

Following the judges’ selection based on set criteria and including online voting, Ms Boys was chosen as one of 12 finalists in the running for the prestigious accolade of Comfort Keepers carer of the year 2021.

According to the nominations from co-workers and clients, Ms Boys is a fantastic carer and has been described as “patient, caring, and kind”.

Her fellow carers and home support workers, Daniela Grasselli Prada, Faith Orukpe Williams, and Pauline Tringle all received recognition awards for 10 years of service.

Comfort Keepers Ireland managing director Collette Gleeson said: “Our carers are amazing individuals and a vital resource providing outstanding, personal, and relationship-based care and support to the most vulnerable in our society and their families all across Cork City and county.

“Their hard work and passion have been particularly valued since the onset of the global pandemic, with people wanting to stay safe and happy at home for as long as possible.

“Siobhan has done fantastic work in the community across the last year and throughout her caring career, making a positive impact on her clients’ daily lives. She is a naturally caring person, hardworking, and gives over 100% to her clients.”

Ms Boys said she was “delighted” to have been nominated and was “proud” of what she does.

Meanwhile, Comfort Keepers has some 30 available roles in Cork. Visit www.ckjobs.ie for more information.