MTU wins student yachting competition

MUNSTER Technological University came out on top last weekend, winning the Irish Universities’ Student Yachting Nationals hosted by Howth Yacht Club.

Munster Technological University (MTU) competed in the Student Yachting Nationals to defend the title after their victory in 2019, with this year’s competition being the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under glorious weather conditions, MTU’s Team 1 managed to finish off the first day of five races with a three-point lead, after some very close and competitive racing with Dublin Institute of Technology qualified them to go through to Sunday’s racing events.

After a victory in the first race on Sunday morning, things were looking up and victory was edging closer.

As the day progressed, the word on land was “MTU are romping away with it”, and by the end of day, under the watchful eyes of race officer Scorie Walls and her team, MTU’s lead had grown to a commanding twelve points after eight more races.

This lead ultimately crowned the team of Harry Durcan, Ronan Cournane, Mark Murphy, Morgan McKnight and Charlie Moloney as winners, with University College Dublin in second place, and Trinity following in third.

MTU’s Team 2 were not too far behind Team 1, finishing the competition in eighth place overall.