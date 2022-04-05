Baltimore beckons: Top publication recommends West Cork music festival

The thirtieth anniversary of the Baltimore Fiddle Fair is to be celebrated this May and in anticipation of the shindig, The Guardian has published a glowing review of the festival.

The Baltimore Fiddle Fair is a unique festival that consistently features a world-class line-up of national and international artists yet presents them in intimate settings in the beautiful seaside village of Baltimore, West Cork.

Describing the traditional phenomenon, The Guardian wrote: “It must be one of the few music festivals in the world where the majority of people attending are musicians themselves.” The musical love in kicked off in May 1992 with a small festival of traditional fiddle music in McCarthy's Bar in Baltimore.

This year’s festival is to feature a mix of national and international artists, some old friends and some new, running from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 May.

Not to omit important details, The Guardian paid tribute to the stunning coastline that hugs the town of Baltimore.

“It can be an intense three or four days, but those wanting, or needing, to walk off the Murphy’s in the mornings are spoilt for choice. Baltimore lies near three fingers of land that protrude into Roaring Water Bay and the Atlantic.

“The finest of these for hiking is the Sheep’s Head peninsula, with a fabulous trail that snakes along its length. If you don’t want to do the whole thing, pick off the last section, the Peekeen Ridge, for spectacular views either side.”

