Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 20:02

Baltimore beckons: Top publication recommends West Cork music festival

The Baltimore Fiddle Fair is a unique festival that consistently features a world-class line-up of national and international artists yet presents them in intimate settings in the beautiful seaside village of Baltimore, West Cork.
Baltimore beckons: Top publication recommends West Cork music festival

The Baltimore Fiddle Fair is a unique festival that consistently features a world-class line-up of national and international artists yet presents them in intimate settings in the beautiful seaside village of Baltimore, West Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

The thirtieth anniversary of the Baltimore Fiddle Fair is to be celebrated this May and in anticipation of the shindig, The Guardian has published a glowing review of the festival.

The Baltimore Fiddle Fair is a unique festival that consistently features a world-class line-up of national and international artists yet presents them in intimate settings in the beautiful seaside village of Baltimore, West Cork.

Describing the traditional phenomenon, The Guardian wrote: “It must be one of the few music festivals in the world where the majority of people attending are musicians themselves.” The musical love in kicked off in May 1992 with a small festival of traditional fiddle music in McCarthy's Bar in Baltimore.

This year’s festival is to feature a mix of national and international artists, some old friends and some new, running from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 May.

Read More

'Every pair of hands will help to make a difference': Volunteers sought for clean-up of one of Cork city’s wildest nature spots

Not to omit important details, The Guardian paid tribute to the stunning coastline that hugs the town of Baltimore.

“It can be an intense three or four days, but those wanting, or needing, to walk off the Murphy’s in the mornings are spoilt for choice. Baltimore lies near three fingers of land that protrude into Roaring Water Bay and the Atlantic.

“The finest of these for hiking is the Sheep’s Head peninsula, with a fabulous trail that snakes along its length. If you don’t want to do the whole thing, pick off the last section, the Peekeen Ridge, for spectacular views either side.”

To read the full article in The Guardian, click here.

More in this section

Free bike workshop in Cork city this week Free bike workshop in Cork city this week
'Every pair of hands will help to make a difference': Volunteers sought for clean-up of one of Cork city’s wildest nature spots 'Every pair of hands will help to make a difference': Volunteers sought for clean-up of one of Cork city’s wildest nature spots
West Cork pub named as one of 20 top spots by Lonely Planet West Cork pub named as one of 20 top spots by Lonely Planet
corkwest cork#music
<p>Deputy Lord Mayor Mick Finn joined in the walkout but later elaborated on Cork’s humanitarian response to the war. He also signed a declaration by the mayors present on support for Ukraine and an end to the conflict.</p>

Cork supports Ukraine in political walk-out in Geneva

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more