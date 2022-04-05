Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 19:10

'Every pair of hands will help to make a difference': Volunteers sought for clean-up of one of Cork city’s wildest nature spots

Beaumont Quarry is an oasis in the city, providing a refuge for wildlife including a range of garden birds, butterflies, moths and bumblebees as well as three species of bats.
'Every pair of hands will help to make a difference': Volunteers sought for clean-up of one of Cork city’s wildest nature spots

Volunteers taking part in the clean up of Beaumont Quarry in Ballintemple, organised by the Cork Nature Network.

Roisin Burke

A community clean-up of one of Cork city’s wildest nature spots is taking place this Saturday 9 April.

Cork Nature Network will be holding a Rake and Clean-up event in Beaumont Quarry, Ballintemple this Saturday.

A competition will also be held on the day for the person who rakes the biggest bramble heap, for the prize of a bottle of wine.
A competition will also be held on the day for the person who rakes the biggest bramble heap, for the prize of a bottle of wine.

Beaumont Quarry is an oasis in the city, providing a refuge for wildlife including a range of garden birds, butterflies, moths and bumblebees as well as three species of bats.

The meeting time is 11am, by the green area beside the Beaumont Quarry sign in Beaumont Drive. All equipment needed will be provided including gloves and litter pickers.

Read More

West Cork pub named as one of 20 top spots by Lonely Planet

A CNN spokesperson said volunteers are urgently needed to help with the cleaning up of bramble debris, which was cut back to clear an area of grassland with the aim of bringing back important species for the site.

“To preserve the calcareous grassland habitat and its associated species, the bramble debris must be cleared before it decays into the soil.

“We need your help to conserve and protect Beaumont Quarry, every pair of hands will help to make a difference.” 

A competition will also be held on the day for the person who rakes the biggest bramble heap, for the prize of a bottle of wine.

The meeting time is 11am, by the green area beside the Beaumont Quarry sign in Beaumont Drive.
The meeting time is 11am, by the green area beside the Beaumont Quarry sign in Beaumont Drive.

If you would like to attend, please register your place here.

More in this section

Free bike workshop in Cork city this week Free bike workshop in Cork city this week
West Cork pub named as one of 20 top spots by Lonely Planet West Cork pub named as one of 20 top spots by Lonely Planet
Man serving jail term for arson given further sentence for drug possession Man serving jail term for arson given further sentence for drug possession
corkcork city centre
Cork supports Ukraine in political walk-out in Geneva

Cork supports Ukraine in political walk-out in Geneva

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more