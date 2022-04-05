'Every pair of hands will help to make a difference': Volunteers sought for clean-up of one of Cork city’s wildest nature spots

A community clean-up of one of Cork city’s wildest nature spots is taking place this Saturday 9 April.

Cork Nature Network will be holding a Rake and Clean-up event in Beaumont Quarry, Ballintemple this Saturday.

A competition will also be held on the day for the person who rakes the biggest bramble heap, for the prize of a bottle of wine.

Beaumont Quarry is an oasis in the city, providing a refuge for wildlife including a range of garden birds, butterflies, moths and bumblebees as well as three species of bats.

The meeting time is 11am, by the green area beside the Beaumont Quarry sign in Beaumont Drive. All equipment needed will be provided including gloves and litter pickers.

A CNN spokesperson said volunteers are urgently needed to help with the cleaning up of bramble debris, which was cut back to clear an area of grassland with the aim of bringing back important species for the site.

“To preserve the calcareous grassland habitat and its associated species, the bramble debris must be cleared before it decays into the soil.

“We need your help to conserve and protect Beaumont Quarry, every pair of hands will help to make a difference.”

If you would like to attend, please register your place here.