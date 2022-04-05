Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 15:05

Train services suspended between Charleville and Limerick Junction after vehicle strikes railway bridge

Irish Rail temporarily suspended its services between Charleville and Limerick Junction this afternoon but services have since resumed
A vehicle has reportedly struck a railway bridge in along the Charleville to Limerick Junction route. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Martha Brennan

IRISH Rail temporarily suspended its services between Charleville and Limerick Junction earlier this afternoon after a vehicle reportedly struck a railway bridge in the area.

According to Irish Rail's Twitter account, the 1:25pm Cork to Dubin Heuston train was held up in Charleville, while the 12pm Heuston to Cork train had to stop between Limerick Junction and Charleville.

Both were delayed by 25 minutes.

Engineers were called to the site and all services on the route have resumed.

Services were similarly suspended between Muine Bheag and Carlow but have also resumed.

