'A doting mother full of fun, life and energy': Cork mourns woman who died climbing Galtee mountains

THE Cork woman who died tragically while on a mountain hike on Saturday has been described as a doting mother full of fun, life and energy.

Cora O'Grady, who was in her early 50s and from Mitchelstown, fell ill while climbing the Galtee mountains in Tipperary with her son and daughter. Attempts were made to save her after she collapsed at 1pm last Saturday. However, she was tragically pronounced dead just one hour later.

Cora and her children had taken part in the climb to support former RTÉ broadcaster and Motor Neurone disease sufferer Charlie Bird who was climbing Croagh Patrick in Mayo for charity.

Ms O’Grady’s body had been transported to University Hospital Waterford ahead of a postmortem to establish the cause of death.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O'Brien said she had known Cora both socially and as a constituent.

"This was something that was very unexpected and came as a huge shock to so many," she said.

"(Cora) can only be described as a doting mother who loved her family. It's such a tragedy to see two children left behind.

"She was a very bubbly person who was outgoing and full of fun. The fact that this happened while she was doing something to help someone else makes it even more tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Fellow councillor, Fine Gael's Noel McCarthy, described the palpable shock in the community.

"Even before hearing the name people were shocked. I've spoken to others who described Cora as a terribly nice woman. This was a terrible tragedy and everyone is so shocked.

"The whole community is devastated that this was a person who was out doing (something for) a good cause only for this to happen. It must also be devastating for emergency services and for everyone that day who made every effort to save her life."

He said their thoughts are with Cora's family and friends and added: "You hear of people suffering breaks and falls on that mountain but this is a rare tragedy. All we can say is that the community is 100% there for the family and will do anything they can to ease their pain."