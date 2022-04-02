Clean ups underway in Cork for National Spring Clean 2022

The start of April sees the official launch of the National Spring Clean 2022 but some Cork groups have already swung into actiom.

This year, the theme of community pride is at the forefront of the campaign, with the organisers urging people of all ages to gather to unite in cleaning their shared green spaces together.

National Spring Clean 2021 was the biggest and the longest campaign so far, taking place between March and August.

In Cork, more than 6,500 volunteers carried out over 400 clean-ups throughout the county.

In 2022, some groups in Cobh have been carrying out regular cleanups ahead of the official launch.

Volunteers in Cobh have been busy cleaning up their local area. Picture: National Spring Clean Initiative

National Spring Clean Manager Emlyn Cullen said that Spring Clean has always been a community initiative and an anti-litter campaign.

"Communities big and small come together to do their bit for their local area. It can be a couple of neighbours doing their road or a whole town with multiple organizations joining together to do a massive cleanup.

"These collective efforts bring people together and create tremendous social capital."

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said the statistics for what the National Spring Clean achieves every year are staggering and are a real testament to the energy of volunteers.

"It's unpaid, largely unsung and often unseen work that improves the quality of life for all of us.

"I would like to salute your work and express my gratitude for the hours of selfless volunteer work that help make National Spring Clean such a critical part of the annual environmental calendar here.''

I would also like to acknowledge the key role played by An Taisce in overseeing the campaign. My Department will continue to support the campaign, and I look forward to the many events held countrywide."

The event is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, in partnership with local authorities and supported by the Department of Environment, Communications and Climate Environment as well as Mars Wrigley Ireland.

To register a free cleanup kit, visit http://www.nationalspringclean.org/.