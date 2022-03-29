Beautiful Cork city house makes it to final of RTÉ's Home of the Year

A STUNNING Cork city property boasting incredibly spacious interior rooms and a rooftop terrace has made it through to RTÉ’s Home Of The Year final next week.

The stylish house, owned by Sinead Murphy, was crowned the winner of the episode of the popular show on Tuesday night, after the three judges lavished praise on its design.

When Sinead first viewed the property, it was in need of a full renovation, but she said: “I fell in love with it. Even though the walls and roof were caving in, it had a really nice vibe. It was just a site with a protected façade so we had to knock the house and keep the front.”

Sinead enlisted the help of her father for the renovation work and said: “The house now has a perfect balance, I love how central and stylish it is. It is a reflection of me, my personality. I genuinely love the place.”

She furnished the property with a mix of 1970s Scandi and art deco furnishings inspired by her travels in New York.

The three judges in tonight's episode of Home Of The Year were equally enamoured by the beautiful design.

JUDGES IMPRESSED

Interior designer Sara Cosgrove awarded it ten out of ten and gushed: “This house is a lesson in how to maximise a cosy footprint and make it sing. There is a place for everything in this home, it is an inspiring approach to design. Great things come in small packages, and this home is romantic, practical, and clever. Every space has been thought about and used.”

Architect Hugh Wallace said: “The size of the interior rooms is extraordinary, and the place has a lovely atmosphere. The kitchen is simplicity itself, with a beautiful timber countertop. This house just keeps giving you more and more. It’s ingenious. There is detail in every nook and cranny.”

Interior designer Amanda Bone, often the hardest to please of the judges, said the Cork property was “gorgeous, a very feminine space, the owners have nailed it downstairs, and it works in a seamless way”.

Amanda did have slight quibbles about the kitchen cabinets not reaching the ceiling, and would have preferred a more subtle backsplash colour in the kitchen, but she added: “In every single room, I’ve been surprised by the clever design.”

The area with the biggest wow factor for the judges was the south-facing terrace leading from the main bedroom upstairs, which offers magnificent views across Cork city’s rooftops.

The judges’ total score of 28/30 meant it beat the two other properties in the Home Of The Year episode - a modern panoramic house in Dublin, and an old shop conversion in Kilkenny.

The Cork property will be among seven that will vie for the title of Home Of The Year on RTÉ1 next Tuesday, April 5, at 8.30pm.