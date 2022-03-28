Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Latest Daft report shows increases in price of house in Cork city and county 

The average price of a home in Cork City is now €318,000, up 94 per cent from its lowest point.
Latest Daft report shows increases in price of house in Cork city and county 

In Cork county, prices in the first quarter of 2022 were 12 per cent higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 4 per cent seen a year ago.

Donal O’Keeffe

Cork City house prices were 4 per cent higher in the first three months of 2022 than a year previously, according to the latest figures released by property website, Daft.ie. 

This rise compares with an increase of 10 per cent in Cork City house prices seen a year ago.

The average price of a home in Cork City is now €318,000, up 94 per cent from its lowest point.

In Cork county, prices in the first quarter of 2022 were 12 per cent higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 4 per cent seen a year ago.

The average price of a home in County Cork is now €264,000, 84 per cent above its lowest point.

The total number of new homes transactions in Cork is down 7 per cent year-on-year. 

Nationally, housing prices rose by 2.4 per cent on average during the first three months of 2022.

The average listed house price nationwide in the first quarter of 2022 was €299,093, up 8.4 per cent on the same period in 2021 and just 19 per cent below the Celtic Tiger peak.

Increases remain smaller in urban areas, compared to rural areas, although the gap is narrowing.

The report’s author, Trinity College Dublin economist Ronan Lyons, said inflation in housing prices remains stubbornly high.

“Both new and second-hand supply remain weaker than expected before the pandemic. 

“Combined with unexpected strong demand, due to accidental savings during lockdown, this has driven up prices.

"Additional supply – of all types of homes, for sale but also market rental and social rental housing – remains the only real solution to solving Ireland’s chronic housing shortage," he said. 

Read More

'It makes a mockery': Disappointment in Douglas over overturning of Lidl decision 

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus More than 8,800 Covid cases reported in Cork in two weeks
Man remains in critical condition following aggravated burglary in Cork city  Man remains in critical condition following aggravated burglary in Cork city 
Drop nasal sample into rapid antigen test stick. 'There are a lot of people out': Cork businesses impacted by surge in Covid-related employee absences
propertycork property
<p>A video has circulated online of an incident outside the Mercy University Hospital in which a number of people appear to be attempting to pass security to gain access to the hospital. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Man arrested following incident outside Cork hospital is released

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more