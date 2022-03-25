Woman accused of carrying out more than 150 thefts at Blackrock Castle observatory

A BOOK of evidence was served on a woman accused of carrying out 153 thefts of cash at the Blackrock Castle observatory in Cork on various dates in 2018 and 2019.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence had been served on 42-year-old Angela Falvey of Ashbrook Heights, Lehenaghmore, Togher, Cork.

The charges against the accused were brought by Garda Maura O’Riordan and many of them referred to sums of cash of €100 or €200. But the sums varied. For instance, one referred to €9 while another referred to €460.

On the application of Sgt Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 25.

Eddie Burke solicitor asked for free legal aid to be extended to the appointment of a barrister to represent the accused at the circuit court. Judge Kelleher acceded to this application. No details were given in court outlining the allegations that gave rise to the multiple charges.

Judge Kelleher remarked during the brief hearing yesterday that all of the charges were for theft. The charges refer to the sums of cash being the property of Blackrock Castle observatory.