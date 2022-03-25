Cork hospital appeals to public to only attend ED if 'absolutely necessary' as it manages Covid surge

Management at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have appealed to members of the general public to only attend the emergency department if “absolutely necessary” as it manages a surge in Covid-19 activity along with increased emergency presentations to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the increased level of activity and subsequent admissions means that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

“All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised,” they added.

“Management at CUH would like to remind the general public that they should explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department including: General Practitioner / South Doc; Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork, Telephone - 021-4926900; Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital, Telephone 027 50133; and Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital, Telephone 022 – 58506,” the spokesperson said.

Visiting restrictions remain in place in CUH, except for visiting on compassionate grounds. The visiting restrictions also apply to patients attending the emergency department.

The spokesperson added: “Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue.

“Hospital management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.”

The appeal comes as latest figures show there were 100 Covid positive patients being cared for at CUH last night.

This morning there were 37 admitted patients waiting for beds at the hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Meanwhile, Cork University Hospital has also advised members of the public that the CUH Main Switchboard is experiencing an increased volume of calls which staff are endeavouring to attend to despite staffing shortages currently.

“It is imperative that the CUH Switchboard Operators focus upon emergency / priority calls.

“We apologise in advance for any delays incurred, which is entirely outside our control.

“Thank you in advance for your continued patience and understanding which is much appreciated,” the spokesperson added.