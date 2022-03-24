Covid-19: 25 new outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week

Twenty-five Covid-19 outbreaks were reported in the HSE South region, comprising Cork and Kerry, last week, with the outbreaks recorded across a range of settings.

According to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on Covid-19 outbreaks/clusters in Ireland, of the 25 outbreaks reported in the HSE South region, seven were in ‘other healthcare services’, five were in nursing homes, five were in residential institutions, and two were in hospitals.

Five of the outbreaks were in special school settings with one in an ‘other location’.

Nationally, 125 outbreaks of the virus were reported in the week up to March 19.

The figure is actually a decrease of 58 outbreaks on the previous week, however, the HPSC noted that reporting may have been affected by the extended long weekend.

Of the outbreaks reported nationally, there were 16 in acute hospital outbreaks, 34 nursing home outbreaks, five community hospital/long-stay unit outbreaks, 44 residential institution outbreaks and 16 outbreaks associated with other healthcare services notified.

The remaining ten outbreaks were reported in a number of other settings including schools (six); private houses (two); extended family (one) and a restaurant/cafe (one).

There was variance in the size of the outbreaks with the report noting that the outbreaks in acute hospital settings ranged in size from two to 25 cases, while they ranged from 0 to 30 cases in nursing homes, and from two to seven cases in community hospital/long-stay unit outbreaks.

Outbreaks in residential institutions and in ‘other healthcare settings’ both ranged in size from 0 to 14 cases.

Outbreaks linked to special school settings were described as having less than five cases.

The report noted that as regional departments of Public Health are currently prioritising the investigation and reporting of outbreaks in settings that benefit most from public health and clinical intervention, outbreaks in some settings may be underestimated.

Almost 23,000 Covid-19 outbreaks have now been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.