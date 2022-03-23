Taoiseach announces no homework for children across the country to mark National Confidence Day

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sent a special message from Washington to the children of Ireland for National Confidence Day giving students a no homework day.

To mark National Confidence Day on Thursday Mr Martin, who is still in isolation in Washington, asked children to “believe in yourself and your abilities” and thanked them for all their hard work.

“There is so much more we can all achieve if we believe in ourselves more and I’m asking you to believe in yourself today and every day.

“I’ve been speaking to your teachers, and they’re happy to let you off your homework for one day.

All you have to do is one kind deed instead of your homework. That could be looking out for a friend, looking after someone in your family, it’s up to you, you choose. So please enjoy.

Others to take part in a special show created by Starcamp entitled I Believe in Me and which will be shown in classrooms on Thursday, were Rory’s Stories, Colette Fitzpatrick, Will Sliney and Keith Barry.

Rory O' Connor, AKA Rory's Stories said: "You should never compare yourself to anyone else, the sun and the moonrise at different times but both are equally important.”

Handout screengrab from video issued by The White House of the bilateral meeting between Taoiseach Micheal Martin and US President Joe Biden via videolink.

The show was created on the back of a survey carried out by Starcamp which showed that almost 50% of parents feel that their children have become less sociable since the introduction of restrictions and 43% have been experiencing new anxieties, fears or worries.

The one-off show, 500,000 children are expected to tune into, consists of uplifting song, dance, games, magic and art along with some inspiring interviews and chats.

Director of Starcamp, Aideen O’ Grady, said: “This show was created for children who have had a harrowing two years, we want to give children confidence and self-esteem building tips that will stay with them for life.”