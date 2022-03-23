INMO calls for Government intervention amid ‘huge levels of overcrowding’

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for direct ministerial intervention in order to tackle the trolley crisis, amid concerns over “huge levels of overcrowding”.

This morning, the union said it recorded 654 patients on trolleys, with Cork University Hospital among the five most overcrowded hospitals in the country with 50 admitted patients waiting for beds at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were 25 admitted patients waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital and eight admitted patients waiting for beds at Bantry General Hospital.

Hospitals in Cork have also recorded high numbers of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 including 82 people at CUH and 25 at the Mercy.

“After record overcrowding in our hospitals yesterday, there has been no let-up in pressure in our hospitals,” said INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha adding, “with nearly 1,400 Covid cases in our hospitals as well as the huge levels of overcrowding, it is not acceptable to our members that there has not been direct intervention from government to alleviate this problem.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha continued: “Our members have been sounding the alarm to Government every day about the chronic overcrowding. The situation we now find ourselves in deserves immediate political intervention. It is not good enough for members of Government to comment on the situation our members find themselves in, we need to see direct action that will ease the pressure starting with the curtailing of non-emergency elective activity.”

The INMO General Secretary said that members from emergency departments across the country met Minister Donnelly two weeks ago to outline what steps need to be taken to alleviate the enormous pressure they are under adding, “the Minister must take action today.”

Cork hospitals 'exceptionally busy'

Earlier today, management at Cork University Hospital warned that the hospital’s emergency department (ED) is currently “exceptionally busy”, and said that an increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, means that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The hospital said that the increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission, and also noted that there is an increase in Covid-19 levels across the region.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue.

“Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent,” a hospital spokesperson said.

“Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time,” the spokesperson added.

Yesterday, management at the Mercy University Hospital also warned that their emergency department was experiencing high demand for its ED services due to a marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients.

“This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs coupled with the challenge of managing increased Covid-19 presentations,” a spokesperson said.

“The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays.

“The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services,” the spokesperson added.

They stressed that patient care is a priority at MUH and said “hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the emergency department are being cared for. “