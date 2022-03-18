Rehabilitation works to be carried out on five bridges in Cork city

REPAIR and rehabilitation works are set to be carried out at five bridges across the city, following a funding allocation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The five bridges are among 15 structures on national routes throughout Cork City and County Kerry which TII has allocated funding for works to be undertaken.

The five bridges in Cork are Éamon de Valera Bridge , Michael Collins Bridge, Douglas Road Overbridge, Rochestown Interchange and Waterfall Bridge.

In a report to city councillors at a full meeting of council on Monday, Cork City Council stated that TII has requested that Kerry County Council would undertake the role of Lead Authority for this programme of works.

The Lead Authority “will assume the role of Contracting Authority for all Works and Service Contracts and the role of ‘Employer’ in the case of the main construction contract,” the report stated.

Rehabilitation works to the five bridges in the city include the installation of new vehicle restraint systems, repair of expansion joints and elements of carriageway re-surfacing.

In 2020, Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge, formally known as Daly's Bridge, reopened following refurbishment and conservation works, which cost over €1.7 million.

The works were undertaken to address serious corrosion and extensive damage to the 50.9 metre suspension bridge.