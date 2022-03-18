North Mon and Cork Polish Cchool team up to help Ukraine

CORK secondary school the North Monastery CBS and the Cork Polish School recently collaborated to organise donations in aid of Ukraine.

Their joint appeal for donations received a huge response from both the local community and the Polish community.

A total of four carloads and two van loads were collected by Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery and Cork Penny Dinner. Their donations formed part of a convoy of five vans containing more than 12 tonnes of medical supplies, food and warm clothing which was brought to the Polish/Ukrainian border.

Edyta Bakula who is the principal of the Polish School in Cork which provides education for 700 students said she was touched by the generosity. “It was nice to help this project. We collected many vital things for the Ukrainian people such as baby wipes, nappies, and medical equipment. We got a good response. I was really touched by the generosity,” she said.

Ms Bakula said she is proud of the role her native country has played in helping the Ukrainian citizens who have been forced to flee their homes following the Russian invasion.

“Ukraine and Poland are neighbours so we are really touched by this situation. Poland has played a big part in helping Ukraine. I am very proud of the role Poland has played in helping the refugees.”

North Monastery teacher Margaret Ann Kehoe said the North Mon school community wanted to play their part and help.

“We worked with the Cork Polish School. We did a joint appeal together between the two communities. We are a Yellow Flag school, and we are aware of diversity. Everyone has been shocked by what we have seen on the news. We wanted to do something and help.”

Ms Kehoe said their collection far exceeded their initial expectations with former students even popping in with donations. “We got a huge response. Originally, I was meant to bring a carload of donations and we far exceeded our expectations which was great. It shows the great community spirit in the local area. It is all about helping other people out.

“Students and all the staff members donated, and even past pupils dropped in donations. It is nice to play some part in helping the Ukrainian people,” she added.