'It really is so important to get checked out': Cork cancer survivor urges public to support Daffodil Day

A CORK cancer survivor has urged the public to support this year's Daffodil Day.

The annual Irish Cancer Society fundraiser is taking place on March 25 and all proceeds will support life-changing research and vital services.

Last year, the charity supported 869 counselling sessions, 745 in-home Night Nurses, and 719 voluntary lifts to get patients to appointments in Cork.

One of the people who benefitted from the Irish Cancer Society's services was Bronwyn Carpenter, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer at 32 years old.

“It was a massive shock. I was young, pretty healthy, I had never smoked. Lung cancer was never even on my radar," Ms Carpenter said.

"It turned out following further tests I had a particular genetic mutation, so my lung cancer was most likely not related to environmental factors.”

“The oncologist was delighted that I could avail of targeted therapy as it’s a huge advancement in the treatment of some types of lung cancer.

“It really is so important to get checked out and to get to the bottom of anything unusual. I didn’t experience very many of the typical lung cancer symptoms besides weight loss, which could have been attributed to multiple things at the time."

As Daffodil Day returns for the first time since 2019, the Irish Cancer Society is calling on the public to take part in any way they can to show solidarity and support anyone affected by cancer.

As well as donating and volunteering to help fundraise, people can purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop and take part in a steps challenge.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power said: “We are so excited to be able to get out on the streets again to see the amazing support the people of Ireland show to anyone affected by cancer.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer."