Flagship cancer fundraiser returns after three years

Pictured at the launch of Daffodil Day 2022, the day we take back from cancer is broadcaster Claire Byrne. Daffodil Day takes place on Friday the 25th of March. Take part and take back from cancer anyway you can this Daffodil Day at cancer.ie/daffodilday. Anyone with concerns or questions about cancer can contact the Support Line on Free phone: (1800) 200-700. Picture Andres Poveda

Roisin Burke

RTÉ’s Claire Byrne has launched the return of Daffodil Day for the first time in three years as the flagship fundraising day returns to the streets of Ireland for the first time since 2019.

The Irish Cancer Society is calling on the public to take part in any way they can to show solidarity and support for anyone affected by cancer.

Claire said, “I am proud to support Daffodil Day 2022. Cancer affects every family in Ireland in some way, and we know that this year alone, almost 45,000 people will hear the words ‘you have cancer’.

“Daffodil Day has such an important place in the calendar each year and I’m delighted that it will be back on our streets on March 25.

“I look forward to once again seeing communities come together united with a single purpose, to raise funds and take back from cancer.” Claire was joined by mother-of-two Donna-Marie Cullen from Lucan, Dublin who experienced a cancer diagnosis during the pandemic, which she says was “horrific” due to the amount of time she spent in hospital away from her family with no visitors due to restrictions.

She said, “From day one, the Irish Cancer Society have been there with me and they’ve been with my family. They provided relevant information, they were sincere, empathetic and they just understood. All of my family engaged in the counselling services, including my 12-year-old son Seán.

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, said, “We are so excited to be able to get out on the streets again to see the amazing support the people of Ireland show to anyone affected by cancer. Daffodil Day is such a special and hopeful day for our entire community. Throughout the pandemic we’ve been so lucky that people have found innovative ways to support us but we are looking forward to seeing Ireland turn yellow once again on March 25.

For more information about Daffodil Day visit their website.

