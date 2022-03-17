'There are always nerves': Cork boy nervous, but excited to be dancing in this year's St Patrick's Day parade

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy has gone from being homeless to dancing in this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade after keeping up his passion for ballet while in emergency accommodation.

Cork boy Marcel Dziedzic and his mother Izabela spent 10 months living in hotels and homeless hubs before finally securing a place they could call home in Cork city.

Despite their volatile situation during that period, Marcel had one constant in his life.

The Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance allowed Marcel to continue with his dance classes free of charge on account of the family’s situation. They also kept him positive during those dark times. Now they are proud to be part of his unconventional success story.

“I love dancing,” Marcel said. “They are very good and kind to me there.”

Back in October- ahead of Budget 2022’s announcement- the fourth-class Scoil Oilibhéir pupil said he was willing to forgive the Government if help could finally be sought for them.

Now, Marcel is glad to be able to show the world how much he has thrived.

Getting set for The St Patrick's Day Parade are 10-year-old (right) Marcel Dziedzic and 8 year old Grace O'Leary from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance. Pic: Larry Cummins

“There’s a parade on in Cork city and a parade in Ballincollig,” he said. “I get to dance in both.

“There are always nerves because you don’t want to mess it up. I’m not sure what the setup is going to be like but I imagine it like this moving stage. That could be exciting.

“Ballet is my passion, just like Pokemon cards.”

Marcel and his mum are looking forward to celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day as a reminder of how far they have come. However, Marcel told of the positives they were able to take from their tough times.

“I miss the hotel sometimes because I was the most popular person in there,” he laughed. “In the time they had people living there had never been a kid so I was special to them. When I was leaving they made me a milkshake with whatever I wanted in it. I got a combo with Oreos, smarties and caramel.”

The pair forged great friendships with the staff who worked there.

“I got a lot of content for my Tik Tok videos. For example, I did a day in the life of a person working there and talked about what they did.”

Marcel described how the people there inspired him.

“I loved doing stuff about behind the scenes but I wasn’t allowed go into places like where they made the food. Because of this rule, they borrowed my phone and took it back to where I wanted to film so I would still be able to get the content I wanted. Another member of staff I used to trade Pokemon cards with so we had a lot of fun.”

The pair also extended their gratitude to Caitríona Twomey from the soup kitchen charity Cork Penny Dinners who supported them through the last year.

“We still see her sometimes,” Marcel said. “She is very nice.”

Marcel is enjoying life in their new home.

“I now have a table for my Pokemon cards and a nice background for my Tik Tok videos.”

To find out more about help for those at risk or affected by homelessness visit www.focusireland.ie.

Today's parade begins at 1pm and s being livestreamed on https://www.corkcity.ie/en/tv/.