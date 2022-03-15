County Mayor uses USA visit to promote Cork County as a tourist destination 

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan led a trade and tourism delegation to the USA with the aim of promoting Cork County as a tourist destination and a place to do business in.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan and a trade delegation from Cork County visited the city of Chicago in Cook County Illinois where they participated in a meeting with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Cork County and Cook County signed a Sister County Agreement in July 1999, to foster economic, commercial, and cultural links between both counties. The delegation discussed local government best practice and ideas on how the two counties could collaborate further.

“The sister agreement between Cork County and Cook County is an example of how fostering positive relationships with local governments around the world benefits both Cook County and its partners,” said President Preckwinkle. “We look forward to continuing to foster and cultivate connections between the counties we call home,” she said.

Mayor Coughlan said the sister agreement has been a huge success:

“Its economic, tourism, and cultural objectives have proven enormously successful in terms of promoting Cork County as a place to do business in and visit.

"I look forward to continuing to embed and develop the already wonderful relationships we have made on both sides."

"I am confident that, building on this firm foundation, this partnership will be an exemplar of local authority-led international economic diplomacy," she said.

During the visit to Chicago, Mayor Coughlan also met with representatives from the IDA, Enterprise Ireland, and the Consul General of Ireland to Chicago Kevin Byrne.

The Mayor also visited the Irish American Heritage Centre and Mercy Homes which supports children and families in need.

One of the highlights of the trip was the delegation’s participation in the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago on Saturday, March 12.

Watched by millions and featuring a special TV interview, Mayor Coughlan took the opportunity to highlight Cork County.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said the trip to Chicago will help to open doors for the business community and showcase the tourism offerings in Cork County.

“Chicago is a city with a vibrant Irish community and a wealth of economic opportunities for individuals, companies, and of course Cork County."

"Business is built around relationships, and I have seen first-hand how by capitalising on the opportunities around St Patrick’s Day we can truly open doors for our much-valued economic community but also showcase the immense tourism offering we have.

“No other country in the world is afforded such a worldwide platform that is St. Patrick’s Day, which demonstrates just how the people of Ireland are both welcomed as a nation on a global stage but also how we welcome those from near and far, not only on St. Patrick’s Day but every day. A quality that is needed now more than ever,” she added.