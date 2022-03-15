Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Preferred route for M20 to be confirmed this month

The N/M20 is being developed by Cork City and County Council, as well as by Limerick’s local authorities, the Department of Transport, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), as part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040.
A number of road-based and rail-based options have been shortlisted to improve the connection between the two counties.

Amy Nolan

AN announcement on the preferred route corridor for the long-awaited N/M20 Cork-to-Limerick project is set to be made at the end of this month.

Jari Howard, N/M20 Project Coordinator, confirmed to The Echo that the announcement will be made on Wednesday, March 30.

Mr Howard said the next step will then be for the team to meet with potentially affected landowners.

The project will then go to detailed design stage and a business case will be prepared for government before planning is sought from An Bord Pleanála.

In September 2021, it was announced that the decision on the preferred option for the proposed Cork-to-Limerick motorway had been delayed until this year.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould welcomed that an announcement for the preferred route corridor is imminent but said that it has been a difficult wait for people.

“For the people affected by the routes, this has been an awful long wait and a huge source of stress and worry so at least with the announcement on March 30, there will be a lot of people who that worry will be gone for.

“Of course, there will still be people who will be affected but we need the announcement as soon as possible for clarity.” 

Mr Gould added that engagement should take place immediately with anyone who may be affected by the preferred route option.

