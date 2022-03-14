Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 22:06

'She will be a great asset to this council going forward': New councillor joins Cork County Council

The new councillor replaces Katie Murphy who previously served the Bantry-West Cork electoral area. 
'She will be a great asset to this council going forward': New councillor joins Cork County Council

Caroline Cronin O'Driscoll from Ballydehob will be replacing Fine Gael Councillor, Katie Murphy who previously served the area.

John Bohane

A new Fine Gael councillor officially joined Cork County Council on Monday. 

Caroline Cronin O'Driscoll from Ballydehob has replaced Katie Murphy who previously served the Bantry-West Cork electoral area and resigned from the Council last November. 

Her nomination was proposed during a meeting of Cork County Council on Monday by Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea who said she will be a ‘great asset’ to the council.

“Caroline went through our Fine Gael convention in Bantry a number of days ago. She will be a great asset to this council going forward,” he said.

Cllr O’Shea said the new councillor, who lives in Schull, is very involved in her local community.

“Caroline is married to Sean and they have three girls. She is very involved in her own community. She is the PRO of the ladies and the men’s GAA clubs. She is a great asset to both clubs. She is also involved in the local twinning association.” 

Fine Gael councillor Marie O’Sullivan seconded the nomination and welcomed her to the council. 

“Her experience in life will bring extra ideas and input to our meetings,” she said.

Fine Gael councillor Karen Coakley said she was looking forward to working with the new councillor.

“It is a very big day for Caroline and her family. It is great to have another female on the West Cork team. I am looking forward to working with her on the team.” 

Deputy Mayor Seamus McGrath, who was deputing for the Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan, warmly welcomed Cllr Cronin O'Driscoll into the chamber and on to the council.

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty, said on behalf of all within Cork County Council their doors are ‘always open’.

The new Fine Gael councillor received a warm welcome by a plethora of county councillors from all the political parties and from throughout the county. 

Ms Cronin O’Driscoll said she will work hard and do her best for everyone as a public representative. 

“My kids are growing up, so I have time to work for the council. I want to work hard and do my best for everybody. I am really looking forward to working with everyone," she said. 

Read More

Visiting temporarily suspended at Bantry General; Mercy Hospital experiencing 'high demand' for services

More in this section

'It's a huge blow to the community': Iconic northside landmark in ruins Son of man who built iconic church cross on Cork's northside offers to build new one
Cork convoy diary: Groups of all shapes and sizes doing incredible work at the border Cork convoy diary: Groups of all shapes and sizes doing incredible work at the border
Man accused of alleged assault on wife and two staff at Cork hotel appears in court Man accused of alleged assault on wife and two staff at Cork hotel appears in court
cork politicscork county councilpolitics
<p>The matter came to light at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court for dealing with cases under the Domestic Violence Act.</p>

Man breached protection order by arguing with girlfriend over money for 'getting her lips and teeth done'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more