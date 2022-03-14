'She will be a great asset to this council going forward': New councillor joins Cork County Council

A new Fine Gael councillor officially joined Cork County Council on Monday.

Caroline Cronin O'Driscoll from Ballydehob has replaced Katie Murphy who previously served the Bantry-West Cork electoral area and resigned from the Council last November.

Her nomination was proposed during a meeting of Cork County Council on Monday by Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea who said she will be a ‘great asset’ to the council.

“Caroline went through our Fine Gael convention in Bantry a number of days ago. She will be a great asset to this council going forward,” he said.

Cllr O’Shea said the new councillor, who lives in Schull, is very involved in her local community.

“Caroline is married to Sean and they have three girls. She is very involved in her own community. She is the PRO of the ladies and the men’s GAA clubs. She is a great asset to both clubs. She is also involved in the local twinning association.”

Fine Gael councillor Marie O’Sullivan seconded the nomination and welcomed her to the council.

“Her experience in life will bring extra ideas and input to our meetings,” she said.

Fine Gael councillor Karen Coakley said she was looking forward to working with the new councillor.

“It is a very big day for Caroline and her family. It is great to have another female on the West Cork team. I am looking forward to working with her on the team.”

Deputy Mayor Seamus McGrath, who was deputing for the Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan, warmly welcomed Cllr Cronin O'Driscoll into the chamber and on to the council.

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty, said on behalf of all within Cork County Council their doors are ‘always open’.

The new Fine Gael councillor received a warm welcome by a plethora of county councillors from all the political parties and from throughout the county.

Ms Cronin O’Driscoll said she will work hard and do her best for everyone as a public representative.

“My kids are growing up, so I have time to work for the council. I want to work hard and do my best for everybody. I am really looking forward to working with everyone," she said.