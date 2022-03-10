Call to get flu jab as infections rise in Cork

PEOPLE in at-risk groups are being urged to get vaccinated against influenza, as the number of reported cases in Ireland increased further in the past week.

According to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 255 confirmed influenza cases were notified during the most recent week, compared to 187 cases in the previous week (ending February 27).

The median age of the 255 notified cases in the past week was 27 years.

Of the 255 cases notified, 21 were in the HSE South region, which comprises Cork and Kerry.

Overall, 45 of the cases (17.6 %) were reported as hospital inpatients, with a median age of 65 years.

The HPSC said that Influenza A (H3N2) is the predominant virus circulating in Ireland, with only sporadic influenza A(H1)pdm09 and influenza B cases detected.

Since the beginning of the current flu season in October, 674 laboratory confirmed influenza cases have been notified to HPSC and three deaths in notified influenza cases have been reported.