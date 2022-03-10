Covid-19: Two areas in Cork reporting above-average incidence rates of virus

Two local electoral areas in Cork are reporting incidence rates of Covid-19 which are above the national average.

According to figures from the Covid-19 data hub, both the Carrigaline local electoral area (LEA) and the Cork City South East LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 which was above the national average of 1,131.5 per 100,000 of the population at the end of February.

The figures are based on confirmed PCR cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland for the 14 day period up to February 28, and do not include details on antigen tests.

According to the data hub, 431 PCR confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the Carrigaline LEA in the two-week period where the 14-day incidence rate was 1226.5 while 504 cases were reported in the Cork City South East LEA with an incidence rate of 1178.1 per 100,000 population.

Some 422 cases were reported in the Cork City North East LEA where the incidence was 1000.7 per 100,000 population while 452 cases were reported in the Midleton LEA where the incidence was 994.7 per 100,000 of the population.

A total of 461 PCR confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the Cork City South West LEA which had a 14-day incidence rate of 979.8, slightly higher than the 14-day incidence of the virus reported in the Bandon-Kinsale LEA of 957.9 per 100,000 where 357 new cases were reported.

The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA reported 284 new cases with a 14-day incidence rate of 937.9 per 100,000 of the population, while the Macroom LEA reported 344 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 933.7.

368 cases of the virus were reported in the Cork City North West LEA which had an incidence rate of 915.7 per 100,000 people while 353 cases were reported in the Cork South Central LEA which had an incidence rate of 912.9.

The Mallow LEA reported 266 cases with an incidence of 912.3 per 100,000 of the population, the Cobh LEA reported 302 cases and an incidence of 885.2 per 100,000 of the population and the Fermoy LEA reported 268 cases and had a 14-day incidence rate of 736.1 per 100,000.

The Bantry-West Cork and Kanturk LEAs had the lowest 14-day incidence rates of the virus per 100,000 people in Cork.

In fact, among areas where the virus has not been suppressed, the Bantry-West Cork LEA had the fifth-lowest incidence rate of the virus nationally while the Kanturk LEA had the third-lowest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the country.

130 new cases of the virus were reported in the Bantry-West Cork LEA giving a 14-day incidence rate of 579.7 per 100,000 of the population while 138 cases were reported in the Kanturk LEA which had an incidence rate of 553.4 per 100,000 of the population.