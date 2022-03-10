Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 15:02

A warm welcome: Red Cross inundated with Cork offers of homes for refugees

As well as this, money donations have reached an unbelievable €14m nationally.
A warm welcome: Red Cross inundated with Cork offers of homes for refugees

A Polish soldier carries a child and helps a refugee family after they crossed the border into Poland from Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, eastern Poland, on March 9, 2022. - The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine is expected to top two million soon, the head of the UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi said on March 8, 2022. Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images.

Roisin Burke

Almost 1400 Cork homes have offered to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees following an appeal from the Irish Red Cross.

According to the organisation, 75% is for shared accommodation where people have a room to spare.

As well as this, money donations have reached an unbelievable €14m.

A spokesperson for the Irish Red Cross said: “The Irish Red Cross has been blown away by the generosity of the Irish people both from an accommodation pledge point of view and for donating money, they have been simply astonishing.” 

Given the overwhelming response, the Irish Red Cross said they would need some time to process the pledges.

“We are asking those who have registered with us with offers of accommodation to bear with us and our contact team will be in touch over the coming weeks. We have almost 12,000 pledges of accommodation since just last Friday when we had just 180 offers and to put it in context it took a few months to reach 1,000 pledges during our Syrian refugee campaign a few years ago.” 

Read More

Cork RNLI team comes to aid of injured navy crewman

The organisation said that the business community also had stepped up to the mark.

“The Irish business community has also come onboard our Ukraine crisis appeal in great numbers with more and more calling us every day to offer help and so far over 125 companies have been in touch with our fundraising team and then so many community groups have also been reaching out to us about their fundraisers. We are just so grateful to such a wonderful reaction from the Irish people so far.” Dublin has seen 2,149 pledges, followed by 1,327 in Cork and 663 in Galway with a total of almost 12,000 across the country.

More in this section

‘It can be such a lonely time’: Cork woman urges people with kidney disease to reach out for support  ‘It can be such a lonely time’: Cork woman urges people with kidney disease to reach out for support 
Cork RNLI team comes to aid of injured navy crewman Cork RNLI team comes to aid of injured navy crewman
'A really welcoming space': Cheers to a new venture in Cork city centre  'A really welcoming space': Cheers to a new venture in Cork city centre 
corkcharity#ukraine
<p>Niamh Sheehan from Whitechurch pictured at the vaccination centre on North Main Street earlier this year. A number of walk-in vaccine clinics will take place at the centre over the coming days. </p>

Covid-19: Walk-in vaccine clinics for children and adults taking place in Cork over coming days 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more